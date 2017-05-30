WSBK »

WSBK Great Britain: Reverse grid rule to be evaluated at the end of 2017

30 May 2017
WorldSBK sporting director Gregorio Lavilla says the race two reverse grid rule will be analysed and evaluated at the end of its maiden season.
World Superbike sporting director Gregorio Lavilla says the race two reverse grid rule will be analysed and evaluated at the end of its maiden season before making a decision on whether it will remain in the sporting regulations.

Lavilla, 2005 British Superbike champion and former World Superbike star, has overseen the introduction of the reversed grid rule – which sees the race one podium trio start in reverse order on row three while fourth place to ninth place finishers are promoted on to the front two rows – which has been given a mixed reception from riders and teams.

While Pata Yamaha have been noticeable supporters, Kawasaki's Tom Sykes called for it to be binned after feeling it was unsafe and ruined the spectacle at Donington Park.

Lavilla says series organisers Dorna will wait until the end of the 2017 season before running an analysis of the rule to gauge its relative success and insists it will be dependent on results from a range of performance assessments.

“We will analyse the success of the reverse grid at the end of the season but one thing that is for sure the riders who are promoted to the front row in the second race would not have the possibility to get this kind of exposure and they can potentially get a big reward from this,” Lavilla said. “This is happening, this is a fact.

“If you asked me from the sporting side, currently there are no changes to the race result. When we did the change we didn't aim to change the race result, it was to give more excitement and sometimes you need to see if things you change are good or not. We will use this year to test it, do our own analysis and then understand it.”

After the opening six rounds four of the race one winners have gone on to double up despite starting from ninth place.

The two exceptions came at Aragon and Donington Park where interestingly both race two winners (Chaz Davies at Aragon and Jonathan Rea at Donington Park) have come from 10th on the grid having crashed out of race one.


owlockey

May 30, 2017 10:27 AM

Good! I also read that WSBK and MotoAmerica are to align their tech spec with BSB which is fantastic as its the only series apart from GP's where more than 2 manufacturers can win. It should be adhered to by all domestic championship, at least then when there's wildcards they actually have a shot of a good result and not just grid fillers. It will help the likes on BMW and MV who's support is lacking.

iamzombie

May 30, 2017 10:54 AM

If they admit there is no change to the race results, why bother? These guys who are starting in pole know they didn't earn it. Yeah it potentially gets them to lead the race for a few laps, but it doesn't really reflect well on their abilities that even with a handicap the top riders are passing them within 2 or 3 laps (sometimes less). That having been said, I'd endorse the BSB fastest lap grid placement whole-heartedly.


