Double P6 for consistent Camier on MV Agusta

Leon Camier has continued his unrelenting consistency on the MV Agusta Reparto Corse with two sixth place finishes at Donington Park.The 2009 British Superbike champion enjoyed a solid home round despite battling technical issues to keep pace with the front-runners and was duly rewarded with double top six results.Camier's efforts have seen him elevated to eighth place in the World Superbike riders' championship, while reducing the deficit to Barni Ducati's Xavi Fores in seventh place, and the MV Agusta rider is determined to maintain his consistency ahead of the return to Italy for the Misano round in three weeks time.“All in all it was a good race for us all and a positive result for the championship standing,” Camier said. “We had some little issues over the weekend but luckily in race I had a good feeling with the bike and I was able to stay with the front guys.“I now look forward to the next round in Misano, where I hope we can have another positive race weekend for all our Italian fans.”Camier has finished in sixth place in four of the past five World Superbike races to mark MV Agusta's improving consistency having battle through technical issues and unreliability in 2016.