Lavilla calls on manufacturers to improve WorldSBK parity

31 May 2017
WorldSBK sporting director Gregorio Lavilla says it's a difficult balancing act with a number of elements to improve the competition within the series.
World Superbike sporting director Gregorio Lavilla says it is a difficult balancing act between a number of elements to help improve the competition level but has called upon the manufacturers to step up its efforts in the series.

Lavilla accepts the World Superbike title is solely being contested between two teams at the moment – Kawasaki Racing Team and Aruba.it Racing Ducati – while seeing the factory efforts of Honda, Yamaha and Aprilia plus BMW entries and other privateer teams struggling to close the performance gap.

During the Donington Park race weekend ideas to improve the competition parity in the series became a central talking point having been sparked by rumours of technical regulation changes potentially being introduced in 2018.

Lavilla says the process to understand how to make the series more competitive between manufacturers is ongoing but believes a range of influences are currently in play.

“There are things we can't change our side which is the team quality, the rider quality and the efforts the manufacturer wants to put behind their project,” Lavilla said. “We have to remember that this is a production-based series where the efforts of the manufacturers in development is a big part of the impact on results.

“Sometimes the regulations which go more towards the stock version the results can be even worse as you go into the cycles of each manufacturers bringing new models into the market and it could make the gap even bigger. You could have some manufacturers developing new models every year compared to others who stay for five or six years.”

Lavilla doesn't believe the factory Kawasaki and Ducati efforts should be penalised for their own success and wants the rest of the field to increase its commitments in order to raise its performance for the health of the championship.

“It is about the right balance between the manufacturers but you have to value the manufacturers who produce a new model then they should deserve to have more success as they invested more,” he said. “It is a fine line and it is difficult. There are many, many factors surrounding it including rate of development, amount of test days available and so on.

“In reality right now we have two manufacturers who are ahead of the others but like I said we can't think the fault is down to one thing but look at everything to understand it. We are doing that and if we feel along with the manufacturers we can improve the situation we will try to minimise the difference. We are in this process right now.”

Lavilla says no official decision on rule changes, including the race two reverse grid rule, will be confirmed until the end of the 2017 season after being discussed and voted through by the FIM, MSMA and Dorna.


