Camier committed to MV Agusta’s ‘David vs. Goliath' fight

Leon Camier says he's 100% committed to fighting for MV Agusta in the World Superbike championship as he seeks assurances the project will continue to push forward ahead of confirming his plans for 2018.The British rider joined MV Agusta on a full-time basis at the start of the 2015 season after impressing as a replacement rider for Claudio Corti at the 2014 Laguna Seca round.Camier has endured the uncertainty of MV Agusta's future when the manufacturer hit financial worries but having pulled through the team has seen steady progress in the World Superbike championship.Having taken a handful of fourth place finishes throughout 2016 on his way to eighth place in the riders' championship, Camier finds himself again in eighth place in the riders' standings after his double sixth place finishes at Donington Park.Camier has been encouraged by MV Agusta's results so far in 2017, where he is aiming to be at the top of the battle behind the factory Kawasaki and Ducati riders, and feels at circuits which suit the 1000 F4 he can aim to take on his rival manufacturers behind the dominant factory Kawasaki and Ducati squads.“For us it is David against Goliath as we're such a small effort compared to everyone else – like the factory teams we are trying to race against – our package is undeveloped compared to others,” Camier said. “But it is still positive because we can see what the team and the bike can do with a small budget and if there was more support then we know what we could do with it.“We've been strong in quite a few places this year but a lot of the time struggling to capitalise on the speed we have had. There have been a few things this year which have been negative for our bike but also a few gremlins which keep kicking up which has made it difficult sometimes.“I can only say how strong and committed everyone is inside the team and at some places we can be stronger than other teams. In Imola we were ahead of Marco Melandri and had the pace to stay ahead of him.”Camier has reiterated his commitment to MV Agusta's battle in World Superbikes as he seeks assurances the project will continue to be pushed forward in order to be competitive against the front-running factory squads for 2018.“I am 100% [committed], my thing is I want to see the progress continue,” he said. “I think it is amazing what we have achieved over the past few years with the bike from an undeveloped bike to where we are now.“The hard thing is knowing what effort going to be in the future. Now the company is back up and heading in a positive direction it is about whether they are going to bring a new bike out or what the plan is for the future.“I want to try to fight to be competitive and we'll have to see what happens. It is too early to be sure at the minute but come September things will be clearer.”