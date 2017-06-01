Melandri: I expected more from Misano tests

Marco Melandri says he ends the Misano in-season test underwhelmed despite finding 'something interesting in the final hours' after running out of time in the two-day test.The Aruba.it Racing Ducati rider has been suffering with stability in acceleration in recent rounds on the Panigale R which became the primary focus to improve at the Misano test ahead of the track hosting the seventh round of the 2017 World Superbike championship on the 16-18 June.Having found useful tweaks with acceleration stability, the Italian rider says he's still lacking the confidence to attack into corner entry which has left him feeling deflated after the useful opportunity of extensive testing wrapped up at 1PM CET on Thursday.“We can only be partially happy, I expected something more from these tests,” Melandri said. “We tried several setup configurations to improve the stability of the rear under acceleration while upshifting, and things have improved to this end.“However, we're still struggling under braking to get the bike to stop and turn. I don't have the necessary confidence to push as hard as I'd like with the front yet. We found something interesting in the final hours, but we couldn't explore that setup further because we ran out of time.“We'll try to restart from there during FP1 at Misano. I'm confident we'll soon be able to make strides.”After recording a rostrum result in six of the opening nine races, Melandri has miss out on a top three finish for the past three races during his World Superbike comeback campaign with the factory Ducati squad.