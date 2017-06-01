Pata Yamaha pair uncover electronics gains at Misano

Pata Yamaha's Alex Lowes and Michael van der Mark have both reported improvements with the YZF-R1's electronics package at the two-day Misano test having completed a marathon number of laps.Lowes, fresh off of his first podium as a Pata Yamaha rider, notched up 162 laps over the two days while van der Mark completed 171 laps at the Italian circuit focusing on electronics changes as well as a number of part updates which left the duo beaming ahead of the Misano round in just over two weeks time.One area where Pata Yamaha is believed to be lacking against the dominant Kawasaki and Ducati factory efforts is development in its electronics package and both riders have reported a 'positive, clear direction' at the test.“The test was really positive for both myself and the team,” Lowes said. “We worked through lots of stuff and found a couple of improvements, which is really nice. We found a clear direction with some electronic settings that I feel could really help us a lot.“Overall, it's been a positive test and I want to say a massive thanks to all the crew, it has been a busy week for them and I appreciate all of their hard work, especially in the 30-plus degree weather.”van der Mark echoed his team-mate sentiments having set his fastest lap of the test on his final lap on day one which overall as improved the speed and consistency of the YZF-R1.“It has been a really good test,” van der Mark said. “The weather has been amazing, and we have worked really hard. Yesterday I did 118 laps working on some new suspension updates and electronic settings. I felt really strong yesterday and got quicker all day, in fact my last lap was my fastest.“Today we tested some new swing arms back-to-back and carried on working on the setup of the bike. I am really pleased with the work done during this test as not only were we quicker, but we also improved the feeling of consistency with the bike which makes it easier to ride."I am now really looking forward to putting what we have learnt into practice at Misano when we come back.”