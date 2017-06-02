WSBK »

Bradl hopes for throttle connection gains by Misano

2 June 2017
Stefan Bradl hopes the mountain of data collected during the Misano test will help uncover throttle connection and driveability gains.
Red Bull Honda's Stefan Bradl hopes the mountain of data collected during the Misano test will help uncover gains with its throttle connection and driveability ahead of the next round at the Italian track.

Off the back of an emotional race weekend at Donington Park with tributes to Bradl's team-mate Nicky Hayden who passed away after a cycling incident, the German rider was straight back in action for Red Bull Honda for the Misano test and was joined by Michele Magnoni as an additional test rider.

The German rider says the main area for improvement remains the power delivery and control of the new Fireblade CBR1000RR SP2 having struggled to match its front-running rivals all season.

Bradl says he's satisfied with the mileage covered and is hopeful the team and use the data to find gains by the time World Superbikes returns to Misano for round seven on the 16-18 June.

“We did quite a few laps during this test and tried many things, which gave us a lot of information our team and technical partners can work on during this little break between now and the next race,� Bradl said. “We focused much of our attention to the throttle connection and driveability of the engine, which is still our priority at the moment, so we hope that things will improve on this side for the next round.

“We have also tried the new fuel tank and that turned out to be an improvement in terms of riding position, and evaluated the new swingarm, but we didn't have enough time to test it properly. Overall, there's still work to do, but we've ticked quite a few boxes here at Misano.�
