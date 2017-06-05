Lowes keen to stay with Yamaha for 2018

Fresh from his first podium of the season Alex Lowes is ready to put pen to paper on a new deal for 2018 with talks ongoing at Pata Yamaha but nothing has been confirmed for next year yet.
Having just completed two days of testing at the Misano circuit the 26-year-old feels his first World Superbike podium since Thailand 2015 came as fair reward for his efforts at Pata Yamaha and is keen to remain in the fold at the Crescent Racing-run squad.
“It's been a good season so far and we've made plenty of progress,” Lowes told Crash.net
. “The podium at Donington has been coming for some time but it's really positive to see our hard work starting to pay off. My priority is to stay with Yamaha and take the project to the top of WorldSBK.
“I've put a lot of work into it so far and now we're making bigger strides so it would be a shame to not keep going together. I need to wait and see but I think Yamaha are happy with me and with this results this year. I'm hopeful that we will have something sorted soon but nothing has been agreed yet.”
While Lowes is working on maintaining the status quo and staying with Yamaha alongside Michael van der Mark there have been rumours circulating in the paddock on potential 2018 switches.
A constant story over the last 12 months has been that Barni may expand to two bikes and with Saeed al Sulaiti having come close to signing with the team last year, bringing with him Qatari funding, and it's clear that an expansion could be on the cards.
Xavi Fores has been able to have a strong start to the campaign on the Barni bike so is likely to stay but if the second seat opens up Lowes could be well placed.
The WorldSBK rider market typically doesn't spin into action until the end of summer. However, given the seismic shift that was seen in MotoGP last year the market could be very different in 2017.
With Honda having struggled throughout the season with their new bike there is clearly work to be done at the Ten Kate squad. Lowes was able to claim his British title on a Fireblade and has strong memories of racing for the Japanese manufacturer but staying put at Yamaha is the preferred option.
“My priority is to be on a competitive bike in 2018,” he said. “My hope is that it will be with Yamaha because we've started this project together.”
Lowes will team-mate up van der Mark and Katsuyuki Nakasuga as the rider line-up for the Yamaha Factory Racing Team for the Suzuka 8 Hours
looking to defend its title having won it in back-to-back years.