Davies counting on home territory advantage for Ducati

Chaz Davies says Aruba.it Racing Ducati knows it has the pace to challenge for top honours at Misano as he aims to repeat his dominant double from his team's last home round at Imola in May.Davies was untouchable in terms of pace and performance for Ducati at Imola to delight the home fans for the Italian manufacturer which the Welsh rider is keen to repeat this weekend in the series' second trip to Italy, this time at Misano.The 30-year-old has only reached the Misano World Superbike rostrum once in his career – race one in 2015 – which is a statistic he is determined to change this season as he looks to continue his charge against the factory Kawasaki pair of Tom Sykes and Jonathan Rea.“I feel good heading into the second Italian round of the year,” Davies said. “The home fans' support is always worth a lot: it's humbling, enjoyable, and gives you an extra motivation. We have yet to step on the podium at Misano and we need to put it right because we always had the pace there.“Last year we were particularly strong, but the ball just didn't bounce our way as we crashed and then were pushed off the track during the races.“The testing was good, we just need to put together a few bits and pieces but our window has been defined and we won't make any radical changes. We defined a couple of potential directions to try and that's where we'll start from in FP1.”Davies currently trails World Superbike championship leader Rea by 75 points after the opening six rounds as the halfway point in the campaign approaches after race one at Misano.