WSBK »

WSBK Italy: Sykes: We are closer to where we want to be

15 June 2017
Tom Sykes says his charge to an optimum set-up and performance with the Kawasaki ZX-10RR under the 2017 rules is getting closer.
Sykes: We are closer to where we want to be
WSBK Italy: Sykes: We are closer to where we want to be
Tom Sykes says his charge to find a optimum set-up and race performance with the factory Kawasaki ZX-10RR in the 2017 technical regulations is getting closer and is hopeful of making similar strides in Misano.

Sykes secured his first win of the season in race one at Donington Park but found himself boxed out of contention in race two starting from ninth on the reversed grid rules.

Despite his frustration at missing out on a fifth straight double victory weekend at his home event, Sykes is confident the progress he's making with the ZX-10R having adjusted his riding style is continuing to pay off.

“We have been coming closer to where we want to be and at Donington we had a great performance, despite not winning race two,” Sykes said. “In race one we did what we had to do, and had good speed. In race two I got boxed in and it was not until lap seven that I got through. From then on my speed was really good.

“I was very disappointed to miss out but luckily we moved straight on to the Misano tests. The boys kept working hard and I have to say I left the tests very happy, with a lot of information and mileage done. Considering my previous physical condition I was very happy to do 100 laps on day one of the tests and just over 50 on day two.

“Finally, I feel I am going to Misano ready to step-up my game and enjoy it more, focusing on getting more points and overall performance.”

Sykes trails Kawasaki team-mate Jonathan Rea by 55 points at the top of the World Superbike championship standings as the 2017 season heads towards the midway point.
by Haydn Cobb

Tagged as: Misano , Kawasaki , Donington Park , Jonathan Rea , Tom Sykes
« Take me back to the WSBK Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Tom Sykes, Kawasaki Racing Team, [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Michael van der Mark, Pata Yamaha [Credit: Pata Yamaha]
Xavi Fores, Barni Ducati [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Eugene Laverty, Milwaukee Aprilia [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Alex Lowes, Pata Yamaha [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Leon Camier, MV Agusta Reparto Corse [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Tom Sykes, Kawasaki Racing Team, [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Michael van der Mark, Pata Yamaha [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Alex Lowes, Pata Yamaha [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Michael van der Mark, Pata Yamaha [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Tom Sykes, Kawasaki Racing Team, [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Lorenzo Savadori, Milwaukee Aprilia [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Marco Melandri, Aruba.it Racing Ducati [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Marco Melandri, Aruba.it Racing Ducati [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Alex Lowes, Pata Yamaha [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Jake Dixon, RAF Reserves Kawasaki [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Jake Dixon, RAF Reserves Kawasaki [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Nicky Hayden Tribute, Donington WSBK 2017

Join the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.


cassyo

June 15, 2017 10:47 AM
Last Edited 2 hours 55 minutes ago

Tom, if not for the reversed grid matter, do your best in every Saturday race, from now on, as a revenge- let's say- for the lost Donington double !


Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 