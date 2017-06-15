Sykes: We are closer to where we want to be

Tom Sykes says his charge to find a optimum set-up and race performance with the factory Kawasaki ZX-10RR in the 2017 technical regulations is getting closer and is hopeful of making similar strides in Misano.Sykes secured his first win of the season in race one at Donington Park but found himself boxed out of contention in race two starting from ninth on the reversed grid rules.Despite his frustration at missing out on a fifth straight double victory weekend at his home event, Sykes is confident the progress he's making with the ZX-10R having adjusted his riding style is continuing to pay off.“We have been coming closer to where we want to be and at Donington we had a great performance, despite not winning race two,” Sykes said. “In race one we did what we had to do, and had good speed. In race two I got boxed in and it was not until lap seven that I got through. From then on my speed was really good.“I was very disappointed to miss out but luckily we moved straight on to the Misano tests. The boys kept working hard and I have to say I left the tests very happy, with a lot of information and mileage done. Considering my previous physical condition I was very happy to do 100 laps on day one of the tests and just over 50 on day two.“Finally, I feel I am going to Misano ready to step-up my game and enjoy it more, focusing on getting more points and overall performance.”Sykes trails Kawasaki team-mate Jonathan Rea by 55 points at the top of the World Superbike championship standings as the 2017 season heads towards the midway point.