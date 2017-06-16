Sykes starts fastest at Misano

Tom Sykes has set the early pace at Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli with Jonathan Rea in close company despite suffering a small technical issue in the opening minutes.Sykes took charge of the session at the midway stage before slowly chipping away at his top time as his World Superbike rivals got up to speed in FP1.Rea, who had set the initial fastest lap, was forced back into the pits on his second lap after picking up a mechanical problem.The World Superbike championship leader lost around 10 minutes of the session before returning to the track to finish FP1 second and just 0.052s off of Sykes.Marco Melandri led the Aruba.it Racing Ducati charge in third one-tenth of a second ahead of team-mate Chaz Davies as the MV Agusta continued to gain pace in the hands of Leon Camier by finishing the session fifth.It was a difficult opening session for Alex Lowes on the Pata Yamaha when he suffered two falls, the second forcing him to miss the final minutes of track action and slipped to 11th overall.Xavi Fores placed his Barni Ducati sixth on the times as he looks to recover from a difficult Donington Park round while Jordi Torres had an impressive session in seventh on the Althea BMW.With Michael van der Mark in eighth as the leading Yamaha, Eugene Laverty (Milwaukee Aprilia) and Raffaele De Rosa (Althea BMW) completed the top ten ahead of Lowes, Randy Krummenacher (Puccetti Kawasaki) and Stefan Bradl (Red Bull Honda).