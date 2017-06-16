Rea leads Sykes at Misano

Jonathan Rea has taken top spot off of Kawasaki team-mate Tom Sykes in the second free practice session at Misano, with the Yorkshire rider falling late on hunting an outright lap improvement in the final minutes.After Sykes topped FP1, Rea has continued the Kawasaki Racing Team domination despite the tricky conditions in the Italian heat by producing a 1m 34.901s to go just 0.030s faster than his team-mate.Sykes had been set to take on Rea for top spot but in the closing stages he fell during a fast lap and failed to improve upon his outright FP1 top time.Behind the factory Kawasaki the Aruba.it Racing Ducati of Marco Melandri remained ahead of team-mate Chaz Davies after neither rider proved on their fastest lap from FP1 but remained third and fourth respectively on the combined times.Leon Camier continued to impress for MV Agusta in fifth, within a tenth of a second of the Ducati riders, with Jordi Torres lifting the Althea BMW ahead of Xavi Fores on the Barni Ducati on the timesheet.Michael van der Mark remained stationed in eighth for Pata Yamaha and ahead of the Milwaukee Aprilia of Eugene Laverty who found significant gains throughout FP2 to jump into the Superpole 2 places.Despite suffering a third fall of the day in FP2, Alex Lowes completed the top ten contenders for Superpole 2 to see Lorenzo Savadori the unlucky 11th rider to narrowly miss out.Randy Krummenacher continued his upturn in pace for Puccetti Kawasaki in 12th ahead of Leandro Mercado on the IodaRacing Aprilia.It was another frustrating session for Stefan Bradl on the Red Bull Honda after failing to better his FP1 time and fading to a lowly 17th on the combined times.