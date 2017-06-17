Sykes scorches to Misano pole

Tom Sykes has blitzed the times to grab a second consecutive pole position by beating Kawasaki team-mate Jonathan Rea by over three-tenths of a second at Misano.After Rea set the time to beat with a 1m 33.990s, almost half a second up on his rivals for provisional pole, Sykes stormed through on his final flyer with a 1m 33.662s to pull out a commanding lead.With Rea only opting for a one-lap qualifying sprint with the Pirelli qualifying rubber he had to settle for second on the grid.Marco Melandri got the better of Aruba.it Racing Ducati scrap against Chaz Davies to take the final spot on the front row by two-tenths on the Welsh rider, with both factory Ducati's running a new rear wheel cover for the first time.Pata Yamaha's Michael van der Mark led the rest of the field to qualify fifth ahead of MV Agusta's Leon Camier as Alex Lowes bounced back from three crashes on Friday to qualify on the front of row three.Xavi Fores placed the Barni Ducati seventh on the grid for race one ahead of fellow Spaniard Jordi Torres on the Althea BMW as Eugene Laverty grabbed 10th start for Milwaukee Aprilia, as Superpole 1 graduates Randy Krummenacher and Roman Ramos completed the top 12.