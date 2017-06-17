WSBK »

WSBK Italy: Sykes scorches to Misano pole

17 June 2017
Tom Sykes has blitzed the times to grab a second consecutive pole position by beating Kawasaki team-mate Jonathan Rea.
Sykes scorches to Misano pole
WSBK Italy: Sykes scorches to Misano pole
Click here for full WorldSBK Superpole results from Misano

Tom Sykes has blitzed the times to grab a second consecutive pole position by beating Kawasaki team-mate Jonathan Rea by over three-tenths of a second at Misano.

After Rea set the time to beat with a 1m 33.990s, almost half a second up on his rivals for provisional pole, Sykes stormed through on his final flyer with a 1m 33.662s to pull out a commanding lead.

With Rea only opting for a one-lap qualifying sprint with the Pirelli qualifying rubber he had to settle for second on the grid.

Marco Melandri got the better of Aruba.it Racing Ducati scrap against Chaz Davies to take the final spot on the front row by two-tenths on the Welsh rider, with both factory Ducati's running a new rear wheel cover for the first time.

Pata Yamaha's Michael van der Mark led the rest of the field to qualify fifth ahead of MV Agusta's Leon Camier as Alex Lowes bounced back from three crashes on Friday to qualify on the front of row three.

Xavi Fores placed the Barni Ducati seventh on the grid for race one ahead of fellow Spaniard Jordi Torres on the Althea BMW as Eugene Laverty grabbed 10th start for Milwaukee Aprilia, as Superpole 1 graduates Randy Krummenacher and Roman Ramos completed the top 12.
by Haydn Cobb

Tagged as: Yamaha , Misano , Kawasaki , Ducati , BMW , Aprilia , Milwaukee , Marco Melandri , Eugene Laverty , Jonathan Rea , Tom Sykes , MV Agusta , Chaz Davies , alex lowes , xavi fores
« Take me back to the WSBK Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Sykes, Misano WSBK 2017
Eugene Laverty, Misano WSBK 2017
Eugene Laverty, Misano WSBK 2017
Eugene Laverty, Misano WSBK 2017
Savadori, Misano WSBK 2017
Savadori, Misano WSBK 2017
Savadori, Misano WSBK 2017
Savadori, Misano WSBK 2017
Savadori, Misano WSBK 2017
Eugene Laverty, Misano WSBK 2017
Eugene Laverty, Misano WSBK 2017
Eugene Laverty, Misano WSBK 2017
Savadori, Misano WSBK 2017
Eugene Laverty, Misano WSBK 2017
Eugene Laverty, Misano WSBK 2017
Eugene Laverty, Misano WSBK 2017
Savadori, Misano WSBK 2017
Savadori, Misano WSBK 2017

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 