Davies suffers vertebrae fracture in crash with Rea

UPDATE: Davies has a thorax trauma with some difficulties breathing. After an MRI scan at Rimini hospital, Davies is confirmed to have suffered a fracture of the transverse process of L3 (3rd lumbar vertebrae) and left thumb contusion.
Chaz Davies has been taken to Rimini hospital for further medical assessments after his final lap crash with Jonathan Rea in race one at Misano.
The World Superbike championship title contenders were battling for victory and at the Carro hairpin Davies appear to tuck the front of his Aruba.it Racing Ducati.
With Rea directly behind Davies at the tight right-hander he had nowhere to go and ran straight into the stricken Davies, causing them both to tumble off.
After being taken to the medical centre at Misano, Davies has been transferred to the Rimini hospital for further medical checks.
In a bizarre end to the race, in which Marco Melandri also fell on the last lap while in third, Tom Sykes went from fourth to win the race ahead of Alex Lowes while Rea was able to remount and finish third.