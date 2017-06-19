WSBK »

WSBK Italy: Davies: The goal is to be back at Laguna Seca

19 June 2017
Chaz Davies is targeting a rapid recovery from his nasty collision at Misano by returning to action at Laguna Seca in three weeks time.
Chaz Davies is targeting a rapid recovery from his nasty collision with Jonathan Rea in race one at Misano by being ready to race at Laguna Seca in three weeks time.

The Aruba.it Racing Ducati suffered a fracture of the transverse process of L3 (3rd lumbar vertebra) and a contusion of the left thumb in his final lap fall while leading in the Misano opener and was hit by the chasing Rea in a scary accident.

Davies was allowed to leave hospital in Rimini after receiving treatment and returned to the Aruba.it Racing Ducati garage, where he watched team-mate Marco Melandri claim an emotional victory in race two, and is now focusing on recovering in time to be fit for the Laguna Seca round on the 7-9 July.

“It's never ideal to be at the track and not be able to race, but it's good to come to support and honestly I'm happy to be here because it could have been a lot worse,” Davies said. “I don't feel 100 percent, so we'll focus on recovering in the upcoming days.

“On Monday I'll visit a specialist and we'll set a plan based on his recommendations. The goal is to be back at Laguna Seca.”

by Haydn Cobb

