Misano signs deal to host WorldSBK until 2020

Misano's owners and Dorna have come to an agreement to see the World Superbike championship return to the circuit for the next three seasons following a successful 2017 round.Santamonica SpA, Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli owners, and series organisers Dorna has confirmed the Rimini round will remain on the World Superbike calendar at least until 2020 having recently celebrated its 50th World Superbike race at the iconic Italian track.World Superbike executive Daniel Carrera says the decision on a new deal came about easily, with the Misano round attracting one of the highest attendances on the calendar, and is thrilled to announced the contract.“The Misano Round is a natural circuit for WorldSBK to visit,” Carrera said. “You can find widespread passion, strong organizational skills and plenty of involvement on a local scale. It was an easy decision to make, one which feels almost natural."Luca Colaiacovo, president of Santamonica SpA, has welcomed the contract having seen recent Misano updates prove a success"With the WorldSBK series there is a historical and important link which brings strong levels of commitment, in order to improve the facilities that we welcome each year,” Colaiacovo said. “This year we launched our new Paddock 4, we have redesigned the main paddock building and opened another entrance point."