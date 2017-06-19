Rea ‘very satisfied’ with podiums after tricky Misano

Jonathan Rea says to come away from Misano with two podiums after his scary race one crash with Chaz Davies and rear tyre worries in race two.The defending World Superbike champion has kept hold of a 50-point lead in the riders' standings over team-mate Tom Sykes while maintaining his near-flawless rostrum run going in Misano.Rea was battling for the win against Davies in the Misano opener when the Welsh rider tucked the front of his Ducati on the final lap which saw Rea hit his fallen rider by accident.Somehow the Northern Irish rider was able to remount and still finish third in race one, and then checked on his fallen rival, but in race two rear tyre issues restrained his charge behind Marco Melandri who claimed a first win since 2014.“I am really satisfied with the results but unfortunately we could not challenge for the win because I felt we were struggling a little bit, as the rear tyre was completely out of balance,” Rea said after race two. “I was having a lot of rear vibration and chatter. That was really difficult to manage.“I focused on trying to pass Tom for many laps and when I went through I tried to hunt down Torres in second place but, unfortunately for him, he had a problem and could not finish.“We have to be very satisfied with the result and go back into the garage now to understand exactly why we struggled more today. Race one's bike felt much better but the set-up was virtually the same each day.“In the championship standings we are in a good position right now. I also wish Chaz Davies a speedy recovery from injury.”