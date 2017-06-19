WSBK »

WSBK Italy: Rea ‘very satisfied’ with podiums after tricky Misano

19 June 2017
Jonathan Rea says to come away from Misano with two podiums after his scary race one crash with Chaz Davies and rear tyre worries in race two.
Rea ‘very satisfied’ with podiums after tricky Misano
WSBK Italy: Rea ‘very satisfied’ with podiums after tricky Misano
Jonathan Rea says to come away from Misano with two podiums after his scary race one crash with Chaz Davies and rear tyre worries in race two.

The defending World Superbike champion has kept hold of a 50-point lead in the riders' standings over team-mate Tom Sykes while maintaining his near-flawless rostrum run going in Misano.

Rea was battling for the win against Davies in the Misano opener when the Welsh rider tucked the front of his Ducati on the final lap which saw Rea hit his fallen rider by accident.

Somehow the Northern Irish rider was able to remount and still finish third in race one, and then checked on his fallen rival, but in race two rear tyre issues restrained his charge behind Marco Melandri who claimed a first win since 2014.

“I am really satisfied with the results but unfortunately we could not challenge for the win because I felt we were struggling a little bit, as the rear tyre was completely out of balance,” Rea said after race two. “I was having a lot of rear vibration and chatter. That was really difficult to manage.

“I focused on trying to pass Tom for many laps and when I went through I tried to hunt down Torres in second place but, unfortunately for him, he had a problem and could not finish.

“We have to be very satisfied with the result and go back into the garage now to understand exactly why we struggled more today. Race one's bike felt much better but the set-up was virtually the same each day.

“In the championship standings we are in a good position right now. I also wish Chaz Davies a speedy recovery from injury.”
by Haydn Cobb

Tagged as: Misano , Ducati , Marco Melandri , Jonathan Rea , Tom Sykes , Chaz Davies
« Take me back to the WSBK Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Jonathan Rea, WSBK Race1, Misano WSBK 2017
Girl, Misano WSBK 2017
Taylor, SSP300 Race, Misano WSBK 2017
Ducati pack up for long haul, Misano WSBK 2017
Empty Yamah garage, Misano WSBK 2017
Yamaha pack up for long haul, Misano WSBK 2017
Rinaldi, Faccani and Scheib, SSTK1000 Race, Misano WSBK 2017
Faccani and Rinaldi, SSTK1000 Race, Misano WSBK 2017
Scheib, SSTK1000 Race, Misano WSBK 2017
Faccani, Rinaldi and Scheib, SSTK1000 Race, Misano WSBK 2017
Faccani, SSTK1000 Race, Misano WSBK 2017
Faccani, SSTK1000 Race, Misano WSBK 2017
Rinaldi, SSTK1000 Race, Misano WSBK 2017
Scheib, SSTK1000 Race, Misano WSBK 2017
Faccani, SSTK1000 Race, Misano WSBK 2017
Marino, SSTK1000 Race, Misano WSBK 2017
Razgatlioglu and Tamburini, SSTK1000 Race, Misano WSBK 2017
Rinaldi, SSTK1000 Race, Misano WSBK 2017

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 