It felt like I’d been steamrollered - Davies (VIDEO)

Chaz Davies has opened up about his 'gnarly' accident on the final lap of the World Superbike Championship race at Misano after his fall into the path of Jonathan Rea led to a hefty bike-to-rider impact.The Aruba.it Ducati rider had been battling for the win with Rea coming into the final lap when he lost the front-end of the Panigale R.Though Davies described the initial incident itself as one of his 'most innocent crashes', the close-following Rea had nowhere to go and rode over the back of the Welshman, bringing the Kawasaki man down as well.With Rea remounting and continuing on to third, Davies reveals he attempted to do the same before realising he was having trouble breathing. Taken to hospital, Davies was later confirmed with a fractured L3 vertebrae and a thorax trauma.Calling it a 'gnarly outcome', Davies is pleased not to have suffered more serious injury and thanked Rea for his concern in the direct aftermath.“Without a doubt one of the most innocent of crashes yet gnarly outcomes I've ever been involved in,” he wrote on his personalpage. “I certainly felt the 235kg of bike + rider launch off my back and feel extremely lucky to be heading home 48hrs later without more serious injuries.“Adrenalin and heart tells you to get back on the bike but after a few steps and a go at picking it up I realised that I couldn't breathe, I was seeing stars and my torso felt like it had been steamrollered. Jonathan Rea couldn't have done anything different, apart from perhaps rolling off a tad and giving me a second or 2 lead . Seriously though, thanks to JR for looking out for me.“My relatively OK condition is a testament to wearing the best equipment and I owe everything to Alpinestars and Nolan for keeping me in one piece. Shout out to the circuit medical staff, Rimini hospital and Dr.Catani for getting me up and together.“Thanks to my partner in crime @hatshughes (she's in for a fun week of waiting on me) and my Aruba.it Racing team and Ducati Motor family for going out of their way to make sure I have what I need to start the healing process right away. Thanks to all the well-wishers at the circuit and everyone that has sent healing vibes through the social media channels.Davies has set himself the target of returning for the next World SBK round in the United States at Laguna Seca.