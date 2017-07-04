Chaz Davies: I need to wake my body up again!

Chaz Davies remains optimistic he will be back on his Ducati for this weekend's United States round of the World Superbike Championship following injuries sustained in a dramatic accident last time out in Misano.The Aruba.it Racing Ducati suffered a fracture of the transverse process of L3 (3rd lumbar vertebra) and a contusion of the left thumb in his final lap fall while leading in the Misano opener and was hit by the chasing Jonathan Rea in a scary accident.Despite the severity of the incident, Davies set a target to race at the following Laguna Seca event, an objective he is confident of fulfilling having undergone intensive physiotherapy treatment.“I've been doing physiotherapy every day for the past two weeks, and my conditions have constantly improved. I feel generally pretty good, and the back is not bothering me particularly. We just need to wait for the official 'thumbs up' from the medical staff.“Honestly, I can't wait to ride again. It's been a bit frustrating not to be able to train since Misano, but I didn't want to make anything worse. I want to take advantage of the next few days to wake my body up again. Laguna Seca is a great track, it triggers many a great memories, and its atmosphere is fantastic.“Maybe I'll be a bit limited physically, but if we manage to find a comfortable setup that allows the bike to hit the marks without forcing too much we can aim high, so I'm confident.”Having been forced to miss the second World SBK race at Misano, Davies is 111 points behind runaway championship leader Rea.