Davies clears medical checks for Laguna Seca return

✅ Green light for Laguna @WorldSBK. Declared fit to race by the circuit doctor💪🏻 Huge thanks to @clinicamobile and @clinicarihuma for getting me back on my feet so quickly! A post shared by Chaz Davies (@chazdavies7) on Jul 6, 2017 at 6:34pm PDT

Chaz Davies has been given the green light to race at Laguna Seca this weekend on his World Superbike comeback from a nasty accident with Jonathan Rea at Misano three weeks ago.The Aruba.it Racing Ducati rider was leading Rea on the final lap of race one at Misano when he suffered a small low-side and with the Kawasaki rider directly behind him he had nowhere to go and hit his stricken rival.After being checked over in hospital at Misano, Davies was diagnosed with a fracture of the transverse process of L3 (3rd lumbar vertebrae) plus a left thumb contusion and was instantly ruled out of race two on Sunday at the Italian round.Given the extent of his injuries it was unknown whether the Welsh rider would be able to recover in time for the American round just three weeks later but having displayed a rapid recovery rate Davies has passed all medical checks at Laguna Seca and will be allowed to race this weekend.Speaking after the confirmation from the medical team, Davies says he still has 'a little bit' of back and rib pain but nothing which should prevent him from being competitive at Laguna Seca.“I'm very happy to be here, it has been a couple of long weeks since Misano but not only am I here but I feel pretty decent," Davies said. “The majority of the pain has gone away and I am ready to get back on to the bike tomorrow.“I haven't forced myself with anything for the past two weeks I have taken it really easy and with only a little bit of exercise for the last few days but I have not put any stress or strain on my back.“I don't want to make an predictions now but I've only got a little bit of back ache and a little bit of rib pain but it is nothing I can see being a problem so I don't think it will hold me back too much."Davies claimed a dominant double victory at Laguna Seca in 2015 for Aruba.it Racing Ducati but last year it was a frustrating round after tumbling off in race one but did recover to take third place in race two.