WSBK USA: Bradl out to honour Nicky Hayden on US return

7 July 2017
Red Bull Honda returns to American soil for the first time since Nicky Hayden's passing.
Stefan Bradl says he and the Red Bull Honda team will do their 'very best' to pay tribute to the late Nicky Hayden as the World Superbike Championship returns to the United States for round eight at Laguna Seca.

MotoGP World Champion Hayden passed away in May as a result of injuries sustained in a road traffic accident.

This weekend will see the series head to his home event at Laguna Seca with ex-MotoGP rider Bradl being joined by MotoAmerica standout Joe Gagne at Red Bull Honda as the team returns to a two-man team for the first time since Hayden's passing.

A circuit he has enjoyed success on during his time in MotoGP, Bradl is determined to give the local fans something to cheer about in Haydn's honour.

“I'm looking forward to getting started here at Laguna Seca. It's a very special place for me because I have fond memories of this track from my MotoGP times. I like the layout and the atmosphere that is typical of this part of the world.

“It will surely be a special weekend because of Nicky, so we will do our very best as a tribute to him and for his fans. It's very important for us all to get some good results here!”

Gagne, meanwhile, is looking forward to making his World SBK debut around a circuit he knows intimately from his time in the domestic series.

“It's good to be finally here at Laguna Seca, I've been counting down the days for a while now! I want to thank the Red Bull Honda World Superbike Team for this amazing opportunity, and I'm really happy to finally have met some of the team – they welcomed me in a really nice way!

“I'm really excited to finally get to see the WorldSBK-spec version of the bike and be able to sit on it, and obviously even more excited to take to the track tomorrow!”


