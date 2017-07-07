WSBK »

Davies back on track, back on top at Laguna

7 July 2017
Chaz Davies shows no ill-effects of his Misano injuries by dominating first free practice for the eight WorldSBK round at Laguna Seca.
Davies back on track, back on top at Laguna
Davies back on track, back on top at Laguna
Chaz Davies put any lingering doubts about his fitness firmly to bed by setting a fierce in first free practice for the eighth World Superbike Championship round at Laguna Seca.

The Welshman was on track for the first time since his dramatic fall and subsequent collision with Jonathan Rea on the final lap of the opening WorldSBK race at Misano three weeks ago, Davies sustaining a fracture of the transverse process of L3 (3rd lumbar vertebrae) plus a left thumb contusion.

However, having been passed fit to compete ahead of the weekend Davies showed no ill-effects of his injury by leading the hour-long FP1 session around the Californian venue almost from start-to-finish, his eventual 1m 23.425secs benchmark six tenths of a second up on the opposition.

Eugene Laverty made a strong late improvement on his Milwaukee Aprilia RSV4 to split the two Aruba.it Ducatis of Davies and Marco Melandri in second position, with championship leader Jonathan Rea following up in fourth position.

Leon Camier competed the top five on his sole MV Agusta, ahead of Tom Sykes, Althea BMW's Jordi Torres and leading Yamaha rider Alex Lowes.

Stefan Bradl headed up Honda's challenge in ninth position, with new team-mate Jake Gagne – riding a second Honda for the first time since Nicky Hayden's passing in May – beginning his Laguna weekend with a solid 16th quickest out of 21 riders.

Elsewhere, former WSBK rider and current BSB racer Jakub Smrz – making his return to the series with Guandalini Yamaha – was last, two seconds off the next slowest rider.



Tagged as: Honda , Yamaha , Misano , Ducati , BMW , Aprilia , Milwaukee , Nicky Hayden , Laguna Seca , Marco Melandri , Eugene Laverty , Jonathan Rea , Tom Sykes , MV Agusta , Chaz Davies
« Take me back to the WSBK Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Davies, Misano WSBK 2017
Lowes, US WSBK 2017.
Rea, US WSBK 2017.
Laverty, US WSBK 2017.
Sykes, US WSBK 2017.
Melandri, US WSBK 2017.
Davies, US WSBK 2017.
Bradl, US WSBK 2017.
Van Der Mark, US WSBK 2017.
Melandri, US WSBK 2017.
Davies, US WSBK 2017.
Savadori, US WSBK 2017.
Van Der Mark, US WSBK 2017.
Davies, US WSBK 2017.
Van Der Mark, US WSBK 2017.
Rea, US WSBK 2017.
Davies, US WSBK 2017.
Sykes, US WSBK 2017.

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 