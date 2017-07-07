WSBK »

Davies, Rea resume battle in Laguna heat

7 July 2017
Chaz Davies holds firm at the top of the timesheets as Jonathan Rea cuts down the gap at a scorching Laguna Seca.
Davies, Rea resume battle in Laguna heat
Davies, Rea resume battle in Laguna heat
Chaz Davies held sway at the top of the World Superbike Championship timesheets following second practice at Laguna Seca, with Jonathan Rea making gains over his rivals during a scorching afternoon session.

The Welshman's 1m 23.425secs effort from FP1, his first session since returning from injuries sustained at Misano, would prove good enough to hold off all-comers in FP2, though the Ducati rider was helped by two red flag periods interrupting proceedings at crucial moments.

Championship leader Rea did get close with a 1min 23.436secs lap on the Kawasaki during a one-lap sprint to the flag at the end of FP2, the session having been restarted with 3mins remaining on the clock after a fall for newcomer Jake Gagne.

That particular incident was enough to unsettle Marco Melandri, who was on course for the top time when the stoppage halted his progress.

Eugene Laverty was another to take a fall but had his FP1 to thank for him staying up in contention in fourth, ahead of Tom Sykes, Xavi Fores – who made big gains over his morning effort - and Leon Camier. Alex Lowes and Jordi Torres fell during the session but made it into Q2 in eighth and ninth, along with Pedercini's Alex de Angelis.

That signalled disappointment for Michael van der Mark, who could only manage the 13th best lap and Stefan Bradl, who crashed early on in the session, both riders slipping down the order in 13th and 14th to ensure they will need to progress via Q1 if they want to make it into Q2 Superpole.

Tagged as: Misano , Kawasaki , Ducati , Alex de Angelis , Laguna Seca , Marco Melandri , Eugene Laverty , Jonathan Rea , Tom Sykes , Chaz Davies , alex lowes , xavi fores , Michael Van der Mark , Jordi Torres
« Take me back to the WSBK Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Davies, US WSBK 2017.
Savadori, US WSBK 2017.
Savadori, US WSBK 2017.
Laverty, US WSBK 2017.
Savadori, US WSBK 2017.
Savadori, US WSBK 2017.
Savadori, US WSBK 2017.
Savadori, US WSBK 2017.
Laverty, US WSBK 2017.
Savadori, US WSBK 2017.
Laverty, US WSBK 2017.
Savadori, US WSBK 2017.
Laverty, US WSBK 2017.
Sykes, US WSBK 2017.
Davies, US WSBK 2017.
Davies, US WSBK 2017.
Savadori L, US WSB 2017
Laverty E, US WSB 2017

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 