Davies: One of the most memorable wins of my career

Chaz Davies has revelled in securing an triumphant comeback from his nasty accident in Misano to win the Laguna Seca opener just three weeks after his fall.The Aruba.it Racing Ducati rider was initially a doubt to be fit for the American round of World Superbikes after suffering a fractured vertebrae and a left thumb contusion after being accidently hit by Jonathan Rea after falling in front of him on the last lap of the Misano opener. Despite enjoying a rapid recovery, Davies was still worried about being able to challenge for victory just three weeks after his injury for Aruba.it Racing Ducati.But the Welsh rider displayed no signs of fatigue in the hot conditions with a measured performance to reel in early leader Tom Sykes before building a time gap at the front for an emotional win.“It's been a couple of tough weeks, sitting on the sofa or the physio bed, so to come back and win at Laguna Seca is special,� Davies said. “This victory means a lot to me, because I've been talking to my crew before coming here and I said 'if I can race, I'll be ready to have a go at the victory�. But, it's easier said than done.“The race was tough. Track temperatures were really high and the grip level dropped. I couldn't trust the front completely, but managed my own race.“I was expecting Johnny to attack in the final laps but that moment never came and we sealed one of the most memorable wins of my career. Now we'll think about a strategy to attack starting from third row tomorrow.�