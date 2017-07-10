WSBK »

Fogarty suffers multiple injuries in Dirt Quake off

10 July 2017
Four-time World Superbike champion Carl Fogarty has suffered a broken shoulder blade, punctured lung and broken ribs in a crash at the Dirt Quake motorcycle event.
Four-time World Superbike champion Carl Fogarty has suffered a broken shoulder blade, punctured lung and broken ribs in a crash at the Dirt Quake motorcycle event in King's Lynn.

Fogarty was a guest of honour at the show alongside Guy Martin and Neil Hodgson taking part in the dirt track races at the Dirt Quake event. After winning five out of his six heats heading into the finals, he had a heavy crash in the Hooligan race when he high-sided off his Triumph and required immediate paramedic treatment.

In an Instagram post, Fogarty confirmed the injuries of two broken ribs, a broken shoulder blade and a punctured lung while he promised his wife Michaela he'd never race again. Fogarty is thought to be recovering at a local Norfolk hospital.



Fogarty becomes the latest retired former World Superbike champion to suffer a nasty accident after Max Biaggi sustained thoracic trauma and multiple rib fractures in a Supermoto training accident in June. Biaggi was discharged from hospital in Italy two weeks ago on his 46th birthday and is recovering at home.

Tagged as: Max Biaggi , Fogarty , Carl Fogarty
