WSBK »

Bradl: Suzuka 8 Hours Honda stronger than WorldSBK version

13 July 2017
Stefan Bradl says his Honda Fireblade CBR1000RR SP2 at the Suzuka 8 Hours is more 'user-friendly and faster' than his Red Bull Honda.
Bradl: Suzuka 8 Hours Honda stronger than WorldSBK version
Bradl: Suzuka 8 Hours Honda stronger than WorldSBK version
Stefan Bradl says his Honda Fireblade CBR1000RR SP2 at the Suzuka 8 Hours is more 'user-friendly and faster' than his Red Bull Honda version used in the World Superbike championship, as the German gets up to speed during testing for the iconic endurance race.

HRC is again providing official support for Suzuka, in its bid to rescue a difficult maiden year for the new Fireblade with victory in the 8 Hours and thereby end two years of Yamaha domination.

The German rider has given rave reviews of the Suzuka-spec Honda Superbike compared to his frustrations trying to get the new bike up to speed in the World Superbike championship.

While his WorldSBK Honda is apparently without HRC parts and uses electronics supplied by Cosworth, HRC has taken an active role in development for the Suzuka Fireblade, which uses Magneti-Marelli electronics, while a number of HRC personnel have also joined the team to get the project up to speed during the test days.

“The first impression was definitely the motorcycle is more accessible, user-friendly and more mobile than the one I know from WorldSBK,” Bradl told Speedweek.com. “I know if Honda in Japan would take on our Superbike project in WorldSBK it would not be as tough as it has been. Honda already know how to do it.”

Bradl also feels the switch to Magneti-Marelli electronics has been the biggest area of improvement compared to his World Superbike machine, but believes Red Bull Honda won't trial the change until after the end of the 2017 season.

“I would also like to go with Magneti Marelli for the rest of the season,” he said. “But as far as I have been told the switch from Cosworth to Marelli won't happen before the tests in November.”

WorldSBK is considering moving to a single (Magenti-Marelli) ECU for 2018 anyway.

Bradl is taking on his maiden Suzuka 8 Hours for the #5 F.C.C TSR Honda squad with co-riders Dominique Aegerter and Randy de Puniet. The 2017 Suzuka 8 Hours race takes place on the 28th-30th July.

Tagged as: Honda , Yamaha , Bradl
« Take me back to the WSBK Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Bradl, Misano WSBK 2017
Lowes, Bradl, WSBK Race 2, US WSB 2017.
Lowes, Bradl, Van Der Mark, WSBK Race 2, US WSB 2017.
Lowes, Bradl, WSBK Race 2, US WSB 2017.
Bradl, Ramos, WSBK Race 2, US WSB 2017.
Bradl, Gagne, Krummacher, WSBK Race 2, US WSB 2017.
Bradl, US WSB 2017.
Bradl, WSBK Race 1, US WSB 2017.
Ramos, Bradl, Gagne, WSBK Race 1, US WSB 2017.
Ramos, Bradl, Gagne, WSBK Race 1, US WSB 2017.
Ramos, Bradl, Gagne, WSBK Race 1, US WSB 2017.
Bradl, Gagne, WSBK Race 1, US WSB 2017.
Ramos, Bradl, Gagne, WSBK Race 1, US WSB 2017.
Ramos, Bradl, Krummenacher, WSBK Race 1, US WSB 2017.
De Angeles, Krummenacher, Ramos, Bradl, WSBK Race 1, US WSB 2017.
Bradl, Ramos, WSBK Race 1, US WSB 2017.
Bradl, US WSB 2017.
Bradl, US WSB 2017.

Join the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.


cruachan

July 13, 2017 3:21 PM

I don't think at this point he's saying anything that wasn't already known. Honda have struggled for years in SBK, having never put up a realistic challenge since Toseland won in 07 and only Jonny Rea really got to grips with it. The new bike was supposed to be a big improvement, but hasn't in SBK and question marks remain as to whether or not it is outright dangerous on the roads given that it's pretty much been withdrawn from competition since the McGuinness crash at the TT. It's also well known that Ten Kate get little to no support from HRC in Japan, so nu surprise that the Suzuka bike is different from the SBK ones.

Einar

July 13, 2017 12:34 PM
Last Edited 18 minutes ago

I am surprised Bradl talks about this publicly. This can in many ways only be taken by his team as criticize. and I am not so sure it will do him any good. But I am all for having a spec ECU in WSBK. It is good for straight competition and has worked well in MotoGP and BSB. But also little bit surprised that at this stage when nothing is decided for 2018 WSBK that Honda is using a Magneti-Marelli ECU on the Fireblade. I thought they would go with there own electronics. But maybe HRC has stopped developing ECUs after MotoGP switch to Magneti-Marelli.


Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 