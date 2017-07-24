Red Bull Honda confirms Giugliano test in Germany

Red Bull Honda has confirmed former World Superbike star David Giugliano will act as test rider at the two-day Lausitzring test with Stefan Bradl away racing for Honda F.C.C. TSR Team at the Suzuka 8 Hours.Speculation grew over the weekend that former Aruba.it Racing Ducati rider Giugliano would be joining the factory Honda squad for the in-season test in Germany, with the Dutch squad moving to confirm the news this morning.Giugliano began 2017 in the MCE British Superbike championship with Tyco BMW but suffered an injury in the second round which ruled him out of action before agreeing to a mutual split last month.Since then, the Italian rider has been hunting a new ride either back in Italy or a potential return to World Superbikes having sufficiently recovered from his injury.Giugliano will join Red Bull Honda test rider Michele Magnoni at the Lausitzring test to provide feedback to the team on new parts and 'solutions' set to be introduced to develop the new Honda Firebalde after a difficult maiden campaign in 2017.“With the long break between Laguna Seca and the Lausitzring, we are working non-stop to keep improving the Fireblade and to be ready for the second half of the season,” Ronald Ten Kate, team manager, said. “This test at the German track will give us the chance to try new upgrades for the package we already have and move forward with the development of the bike.“I want to thank both Michele Magnoni and our special test rider for this outing Davide Giugliano for their availability to join us. We are sure their contribution will be extremely beneficial for the team and for Stefan, who is now in Japan to race at the 8 Hour.”Red Bull Honda's two-day test will be held at the Lausitzring on the 25-26 July before returning to the German circuit for the ninth round of the 2017 World Superbike championship on the 18-20 August.