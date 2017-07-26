Bradl out of Suzuka 8 Hours with ear infection

Stefan Bradl has been ruled out of his maiden Suzuka 8 Hours after being struck down with an inner ear infection and has been unable to fly to Japan this week under the instruction of his doctors.The German rider was gearing up for his first Suzuka 8 Hours race with the FCC TSR Honda squad alongside Dominique Aegerter and Randy de Puniet, but after falling ill on Monday he was admitted to hospital yesterday where he was diagnosed with an inner ear infection.Due to complications with the infection and the predicted recovery period, Bradl has been advised not to fly to Japan and therefore will miss the race which takes place on the 28-30 July.“I am unhappy to be missing the Suzuka 8 Hours as I have looked forward to this race all year,” Bradl said. “Unfortunately, the inner ear infection has led to some damage to the inner ear and eardrum and doctors told me I should not fly.“I felt good at the test and was excited about taking part in the race. I would like to wish all the guys at TSR and Honda good luck for the weekend and I will be cheering them on from home.”The FCC TSR Honda squad has lined up Josh Hook as a last-minute replacement for Bradl at the gruelling eight-hour endurance race.