WSBK »

Bradl out of Suzuka 8 Hours with ear infection

26 July 2017
Stefan Bradl has been ruled out of his maiden Suzuka 8 Hours after being struck down with an inner ear infection.
Bradl out of Suzuka 8 Hours with ear infection
Bradl out of Suzuka 8 Hours with ear infection
Stefan Bradl has been ruled out of his maiden Suzuka 8 Hours after being struck down with an inner ear infection and has been unable to fly to Japan this week under the instruction of his doctors.

The German rider was gearing up for his first Suzuka 8 Hours race with the FCC TSR Honda squad alongside Dominique Aegerter and Randy de Puniet, but after falling ill on Monday he was admitted to hospital yesterday where he was diagnosed with an inner ear infection.

Due to complications with the infection and the predicted recovery period, Bradl has been advised not to fly to Japan and therefore will miss the race which takes place on the 28-30 July.

“I am unhappy to be missing the Suzuka 8 Hours as I have looked forward to this race all year,” Bradl said. “Unfortunately, the inner ear infection has led to some damage to the inner ear and eardrum and doctors told me I should not fly.

“I felt good at the test and was excited about taking part in the race. I would like to wish all the guys at TSR and Honda good luck for the weekend and I will be cheering them on from home.”

The FCC TSR Honda squad has lined up Josh Hook as a last-minute replacement for Bradl at the gruelling eight-hour endurance race.

Tagged as: Honda , Suzuka , Suzuka 8 Hours , Bradl
« Take me back to the WSBK Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Stefan Bradl, Suzuka (Honda)
Van der Mark, Lowes, Nakasuga, Yamaha, Suzuka 8 Hours [Credit: Yamaha]
Lowes, Bradl, WSBK Race 2, US WSB 2017.
Lowes, Bradl, Van Der Mark, WSBK Race 2, US WSB 2017.
Lowes, Bradl, WSBK Race 2, US WSB 2017.
Bradl, Ramos, WSBK Race 2, US WSB 2017.
Bradl, Gagne, Krummacher, WSBK Race 2, US WSB 2017.
Bradl, US WSB 2017.
Bradl, WSBK Race 1, US WSB 2017.
Ramos, Bradl, Gagne, WSBK Race 1, US WSB 2017.
Ramos, Bradl, Gagne, WSBK Race 1, US WSB 2017.
Ramos, Bradl, Gagne, WSBK Race 1, US WSB 2017.
Bradl, Gagne, WSBK Race 1, US WSB 2017.
Ramos, Bradl, Gagne, WSBK Race 1, US WSB 2017.
Ramos, Bradl, Krummenacher, WSBK Race 1, US WSB 2017.
De Angeles, Krummenacher, Ramos, Bradl, WSBK Race 1, US WSB 2017.
Bradl, Ramos, WSBK Race 1, US WSB 2017.
Bradl, US WSB 2017.

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 