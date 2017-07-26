Giugliano in line for Red Bull Honda race seat?

Red Bull Honda's operations manager Marco Chini says David Giuglinao 'deserves to be considered among the riders who could race alongside Stefan Bradl' for the remainder of the 2017 World Superbike championship.Giugliano joined up with the Ten Kate Racing-run squad during the two-day in-season test alongside Michele Magnoni at Lausitzring and has impressed with competitive lap times on his maiden outing on the new Fireblade.Focusing on different set-up options, new fairings and experiments with electronic settings, the Red Bull Honda squad is content with the mileage and work achieved by both Magnoni and Giugliano.Chini went as far as to hint at the former Aruba.it Racing Ducati rider's immediate future remaining with Red Bull Honda.“First of all, I would like to thank Michele Magnoni and Davide Giugliano for their professionalism and their availability to help us with the development work,” Chini said. “The team continues to develop the bike one small step at a time."We can verify that Davide Giugliano is back on good form and his vast experience with production-based motorcycles was really useful to get a better understanding of the current level of the team's Honda CBR1000RR Fireblade SP2.“Davide surely deserves to be considered among the number of riders who could race alongside Stefan Bradl in the remaining rounds of the season.”The former World Superbike podium winner is without a ride since splitting with Tyco BMW in the MCE British Superbike championship. Giugliano suffered a neck injury at the second round at Brands Hatch Indy which was given as his reason for stepping away from racing.After Nicky Hayden's tragic passing the Red Bull Honda squad has respectively kept his ride free, while at Laguna Seca American rider Jake Gagne was given a one-round outing.