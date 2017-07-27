EXCLUSIVE: Alex Lowes - Suzuka Video Diary (Thursday)

Crash.net
is posting an exclusive video diary with Alex Lowes, part of Yamaha's defending Suzuka-winning team, throughout this weekend's 2017 event.
Lowes will again be riding alongside Katsuyuki Nakasuga and new arrival Michael van der Mark in the official Yamaha Factory Racing squad.
Here the Englishman talks us through Thursday's opening practice sessions, which saw the Yamaha team lead FP1 - and set the best lap of the day - then finish second to HARC-Honda (Miller/Nakagami/Takahashi) in FP2...