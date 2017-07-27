WSBK »

EXCLUSIVE: Alex Lowes - Suzuka Video Diary (Thursday)

27 July 2017
WorldSBK star Alex Lowes talks day one of the 2017 Suzuka 8 Hours...
EXCLUSIVE: Alex Lowes - Suzuka Video Diary (Thursday)
EXCLUSIVE: Alex Lowes - Suzuka Video Diary (Thursday)
Crash.net is posting an exclusive video diary with Alex Lowes, part of Yamaha's defending Suzuka-winning team, throughout this weekend's 2017 event.

Lowes will again be riding alongside Katsuyuki Nakasuga and new arrival Michael van der Mark in the official Yamaha Factory Racing squad.

Here the Englishman talks us through Thursday's opening practice sessions, which saw the Yamaha team lead FP1 - and set the best lap of the day - then finish second to HARC-Honda (Miller/Nakagami/Takahashi) in FP2...









Tagged as: Yamaha , Suzuka , lowes
« Take me back to the WSBK Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Lowes, Suzuka 8 Hours (Yamaha)
Van der Mark, Lowes, Nakasuga, Yamaha, Suzuka 8 Hours [Credit: Yamaha]
Lowes, Van Der Mark, WSBK Race 2, US WSB 2017.
Lowes, Van Der Mark, WSBK Race 2, US WSB 2017.
Lowes, Van Der Mark, WSBK Race 2, US WSB 2017.
Lowes, Van Der Mark, WSBK Race 2, US WSB 2017.
Lowes, Van Der Mark, WSBK Race 2, US WSB 2017.
Lowes, Van Der Mark, WSBK Race 2, US WSB 2017.
Lowes, Van Der Mark, WSBK Race 2, US WSB 2017.
Lowes, Van Der Mark, WSBK Race 2, US WSB 2017.
Lowes, Bradl, WSBK Race 2, US WSB 2017.
Lowes, Bradl, Van Der Mark, WSBK Race 2, US WSB 2017.
Lowes, Bradl, WSBK Race 2, US WSB 2017.
Van Der Mark, Lowes, WSBK Race 2, US WSB 2017.
Van Der Mark, Lowes, WSBK Race 2, US WSB 2017.
Van Der Mark, Lowes, WSBK Race 2, US WSB 2017.
Van Der Mark, Lowes, WSBK Race 2, US WSB 2017.
Van Der Mark, Lowes, WSBK Race 2, US WSB 2017.

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 