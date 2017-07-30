Suzuka: Jubilant Lowes hails terrific Yamaha treble

Alex Lowes admitted his nerves started jangling in the final stages of the Suzuka 8 Hours, but he needn't have worried as the Yamaha Factory Racing Team made it three wins in a row in the prestigious event.Yamaha World Superbike rider Lowes and team-mates Michael van der Mark and Katsuyuki Nakasuga completed the event almost a lap clear of Kawasaki Team Green's Leon Haslam, Kazuma Watanabe and Azlan Shah Bin Kamaruzaman, securing an historic victory in the 40th running of the famous race in Japan.Lowes' triumph – his second Suzuka 8 Hours success after he tasted victory last year when he replaced Bradley Smith in the team – will certainly have done his chances of earning a new Yamaha World Superbike contract in 2018 no harm.The British rider was all smiles afterwards in the post-event press conference and said he is already looking forward to returning to Japan next summer.“I'm very happy to win again and the Suzuka 8 Hours is a fantastic event. I was a bit nervous in the final hours but these two guys did a fantastic job.“We had a bit of a lead, a bit of a gap, so then you get a little bit more nervous because it's easy to lose a bit of concentration. The Yamaha Factory Racing Team did a fantastic job, I really enjoyed the bike and I'm looking forward to going back again next year already.”