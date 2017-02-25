Phillip Island - Free practice results (3)

Full free practice three results from the opening round of the 2017 World Superbike Championship at Phillip Island, Australia.
1. Jonathan Rea
GBR Kawasaki Racing ZX-10R 1m 30.274s
2. Marco Melandri
ITA Aruba.it Racing Ducati 1199R 1m 30.647s
3. Xavi Fores
ESP Barni Ducati 1199R 1m 30.840s
4. Chaz Davies
GBR Aruba.it Racing Ducati 1199R 1m 30.874s
5. Tom Sykes
GBR Kawasaki Racing ZX-10R 1m 30.926s
6. Alex Lowes
GBR PATA Crescent Yamaha R1 1m 31.062s
7. Nicky Hayden
USA Red Bull Honda CBR1000RR SP2 1m 31.214s
8. Randy Krummenacher
SWI Puccetti Kawasaki ZX-10R 1m 31.387s
9. Leon Camier
GBR MV Agusta RC F4 RR 1m 31.403s
10. Eugene Laverty
IRE Milwaukee Aprilia RSV4 1m 31.465s
11. Ondrej Jezek
CZE Grillini Kawasaki ZX-10R 1m 31.576s
12. Lorenzo Savadori
ITA Milwaukee Aprilia RSV4 1m 31.678s
13. Jordi Torres
ESP Althea BMW S1000RR 1m 31.679s
14. Michael van der Mark
NED PATA Yamaha YZF-R1 1m 31.735s
15. Markus Reiterberger
GER Althea BMW S1000RR 1m 31.819s
16. Roman Ramos
ESP Team Go Eleven Kawasaki ZX-10R 1m 32.067s
17. Stefan Bradl
GER Red Bull Honda CBR1000RR SP2 1m 32.191s
18. Josh Brookes
AUS ER Motorsports Yamaha YZF-R1 1m 32.206s
19. Alex de Angelis
SMR Pedercini Kawasaki ZX-10R 1m 32.295s
20. Riccardo Russo
ITA Guandalini Yamaha YZF-R1 1m 32.515s
21. Ayrton Badovini
ITA Grillini Kawasaki ZX-10R 1m 33.107s
Ruled out by injury
Leandro Mercado
ITA IodaRacing Aprilia RSV4