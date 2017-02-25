Phillip Island - Free practice results (3)

WSBK »

WSBK Australia: Free practice results (3)

25 February 2017
Full free practice three results from the opening round of the 2017 World Superbike Championship at Phillip Island, Australia.
Full free practice three results from the opening round of the 2017 World Superbike Championship at Phillip Island, Australia.

1. Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing ZX-10R 1m 30.274s
2. Marco Melandri ITA Aruba.it Racing Ducati 1199R 1m 30.647s
3. Xavi Fores ESP Barni Ducati 1199R 1m 30.840s
4. Chaz Davies GBR Aruba.it Racing Ducati 1199R 1m 30.874s
5. Tom Sykes GBR Kawasaki Racing ZX-10R 1m 30.926s
6. Alex Lowes GBR PATA Crescent Yamaha R1 1m 31.062s
7. Nicky Hayden USA Red Bull Honda CBR1000RR SP2 1m 31.214s
8. Randy Krummenacher SWI Puccetti Kawasaki ZX-10R 1m 31.387s
9. Leon Camier GBR MV Agusta RC F4 RR 1m 31.403s
10. Eugene Laverty IRE Milwaukee Aprilia RSV4 1m 31.465s
11. Ondrej Jezek CZE Grillini Kawasaki ZX-10R 1m 31.576s
12. Lorenzo Savadori ITA Milwaukee Aprilia RSV4 1m 31.678s
13. Jordi Torres ESP Althea BMW S1000RR 1m 31.679s
14. Michael van der Mark NED PATA Yamaha YZF-R1 1m 31.735s
15. Markus Reiterberger GER Althea BMW S1000RR 1m 31.819s
16. Roman Ramos ESP Team Go Eleven Kawasaki ZX-10R 1m 32.067s
17. Stefan Bradl GER Red Bull Honda CBR1000RR SP2 1m 32.191s
18. Josh Brookes AUS ER Motorsports Yamaha YZF-R1 1m 32.206s
19. Alex de Angelis SMR Pedercini Kawasaki ZX-10R 1m 32.295s
20. Riccardo Russo ITA Guandalini Yamaha YZF-R1 1m 32.515s
21. Ayrton Badovini ITA Grillini Kawasaki ZX-10R 1m 33.107s

Ruled out by injury

Leandro Mercado ITA IodaRacing Aprilia RSV4


