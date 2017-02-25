Phillip Island - Superpole results (1)

Full Superpole one results from the opening round of the 2017 World Superbike Championship at Phillip Island, Australia.
Progress into Superpole 2
1. Leon Camier
GBR MV Agusta RC F4 RR 1m 31.011s
2. Michael van der Mark
NED PATA Yamaha YZF-R1 1m 31.223s
Grid positions determined by Superpole 1
13. Eugene Laverty
IRE Milwaukee Aprilia RSV4 1m 31.372s
14. Randy Krummenacher
SWI Puccetti Kawasaki ZX-10R 1m 31.624s
15. Stefan Bradl
GER Red Bull Honda CBR1000RR SP2 1m 31.850s
16. Josh Brookes
AUS ER Motorsports Yamaha YZF-R1 1m 31.859s
17. Roman Ramos
ESP Team Go Eleven Kawasaki ZX-10R 1m 31.959s
18. Riccardo Russo
ITA Guandalini Yamaha YZF-R1 1m 31.996s
19. Ondrej Jezek
CZE Grillini Kawasaki ZX-10R 1m 32.070s
20. Alex de Angelis
SMR Pedercini Kawasaki ZX-10R 1m 32.358s
21. Ayrton Badovini
ITA Grillini Kawasaki ZX-10R 1m 32.481s