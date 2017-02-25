Phillip Island - Superpole results

Full Superpole results from the opening round of the 2017 World Superbike Championship at Phillip Island, Australia.
1. Jonathan Rea
GBR Kawasaki Racing ZX-10R 1m 29.573s
2. Tom Sykes
GBR Kawasaki Racing ZX-10R 1m 29.605s
3. Marco Melandri
ITA Aruba.it Racing Ducati 1199R 1m 29.734s
4. Chaz Davies
GBR Aruba.it Racing Ducati 1199R 1m 29.847s
5. Alex Lowes
GBR PATA Crescent Yamaha R1 1m 30.016s
6. Lorenzo Savadori
ITA Milwaukee Aprilia RSV4 1m 30.023s
7. Jordi Torres
ESP Althea BMW S1000RR 1m 30.564s
8. Xavi Fores
ESP Barni Ducati 1199R 1m 30.728s
9. Leon Camier
GBR MV Agusta RC F4 RR 1m 30.749s
10. Michael van der Mark
NED PATA Yamaha YZF-R1 1m 30.761s
11. Nicky Hayden
USA Red Bull Honda CBR1000RR SP2 1m 30.885s
12. Markus Reiterberger
GER Althea BMW S1000RR 1m 31.009s
Grid positions determined by Superpole 1
13. Eugene Laverty
IRE Milwaukee Aprilia RSV4 1m 31.372s
14. Randy Krummenacher
SWI Puccetti Kawasaki ZX-10R 1m 31.624s
15. Stefan Bradl
GER Red Bull Honda CBR1000RR SP2 1m 31.850s
16. Josh Brookes
AUS ER Motorsports Yamaha YZF-R1 1m 31.859s
17. Roman Ramos
ESP Team Go Eleven Kawasaki ZX-10R 1m 31.959s
18. Riccardo Russo
ITA Guandalini Yamaha YZF-R1 1m 31.996s
19. Ondrej Jezek
CZE Grillini Kawasaki ZX-10R 1m 32.070s
20. Alex de Angelis
SMR Pedercini Kawasaki ZX-10R 1m 32.358s
21. Ayrton Badovini
ITA Grillini Kawasaki ZX-10R 1m 32.481s
Ruled out by injury
Leandro Mercado
ITA IodaRacing Aprilia RSV4