Thailand - Superpole results (1)

Full Superpole role results from the second round of the 2017 World Superbike Championship at the Chang International Circuit, Thailand.
Progress into Superpole 2
1. Leon Camier
GBR MV Agusta RC F4 RR 1m 34.202s
2. Lorenzo Savadori
ITA Milwaukee Aprilia RSV4 1m 34.439s
Grid positions determined by Superpole 1
13. Randy Krummenacher
SWI Puccetti Kawasaki ZX-10R 1m 34.647s
14. Nicky Hayden
USA Red Bull Honda CBR1000RR SP2 1m 34.698s
15. Alex de Angelis
SMR Pedercini Kawasaki ZX-10R 1m 34.816s
16. Stefan Bradl
GER Red Bull Honda CBR1000RR SP2 1m 35.155s
17. Riccardo Russo
ITA Guandalini Yamaha YZF-R1 1m 35.206s
18. Ondrej Jezek
CZE Grillini Kawasaki ZX-10R 1m 35.226s
19. Roman Ramos
ESP Team Go Eleven Kawasaki ZX-10R 1m 35.587s
20. Ayrton Badovini
ITA Grillini Kawasaki ZX-10R 1m 35.993s
Ruled out by injury
Leandro Mercado
ITA IodaRacing Aprilia RSV4