Thailand - Superpole results

11 March 2017
Full Superpole results from the second round of the 2017 World Superbike Championship at the Chang International Circuit, Thailand.
Full Superpole results from the second round of the 2017 World Superbike Championship at the Chang International Circuit, Thailand.

1. Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing ZX-10R 1m 32.957s
2. Tom Sykes GBR Kawasaki Racing ZX-10R 1m 33.192s
3. Marco Melandri ITA Aruba.it Racing Ducati 1199R 1m 33.457s
4. Alex Lowes GBR PATA Crescent Yamaha R1 1m 33.529s
5. Chaz Davies GBR Aruba.it Racing Ducati 1199R 1m 33.561s
6. Michael van der Mark NED PATA Yamaha YZF-R1 1m 33.617s
7. Eugene Laverty IRE Milwaukee Aprilia RSV4 1m 33.621s
8. Xavi Fores ESP Barni Ducati 1199R 1m 34.188s
9. Lorenzo Savadori ITA Milwaukee Aprilia RSV4 1m 34.207s
10. Jordi Torres ESP Althea BMW S1000RR 1m 34.252s
11. Leon Camier GBR MV Agusta RC F4 RR 1m 34.525s
12. Markus Reiterberger GER Althea BMW S1000RR 1m 34.807s

Grid positions determined by Superpole 1

13. Randy Krummenacher SWI Puccetti Kawasaki ZX-10R 1m 34.647s
14. Nicky Hayden USA Red Bull Honda CBR1000RR SP2 1m 34.698s
15. Alex de Angelis SMR Pedercini Kawasaki ZX-10R 1m 34.816s
16. Stefan Bradl GER Red Bull Honda CBR1000RR SP2 1m 35.155s
17. Riccardo Russo ITA Guandalini Yamaha YZF-R1 1m 35.206s
18. Ondrej Jezek CZE Grillini Kawasaki ZX-10R 1m 35.226s
19. Roman Ramos ESP Team Go Eleven Kawasaki ZX-10R 1m 35.587s
20. Ayrton Badovini ITA Grillini Kawasaki ZX-10R 1m 35.993s

Ruled out by injury

Leandro Mercado ITA IodaRacing Aprilia RSV4

Jonathan Rea, Thai WSBK 2017
Sykes, Jonathan Rea and Melandri, superpole, Thai WSBK 2017
Jonathan Rea takes pole, Thai WSBK 2017
Hayden, Thai WSBK 2017
Torres, Thai WSBK 2017
Hayden and Bradl, Thai WSBK 2017
Melandri, Thai WSBK 2017
De Angelis, Thai WSBK 2017
Melandri bike, Thai WSBK 2017
Savadori, Thai WSBK 2017
vd Mark, Thai WSBK 2017
vd Mark, Thai WSBK 2017
Sykes, Thai WSBK 2017
Sykes, Thai WSBK 2017
vd Mark, Thai WSBK 2017
vd Mark, Thai WSBK 2017
Jonathan Rea, Thai WSBK 2017
vd Mark, Thai WSBK 2017

