Thailand - Superpole results

Full Superpole results from the second round of the 2017 World Superbike Championship at the Chang International Circuit, Thailand.
1. Jonathan Rea
GBR Kawasaki Racing ZX-10R 1m 32.957s
2. Tom Sykes
GBR Kawasaki Racing ZX-10R 1m 33.192s
3. Marco Melandri
ITA Aruba.it Racing Ducati 1199R 1m 33.457s
4. Alex Lowes
GBR PATA Crescent Yamaha R1 1m 33.529s
5. Chaz Davies
GBR Aruba.it Racing Ducati 1199R 1m 33.561s
6. Michael van der Mark
NED PATA Yamaha YZF-R1 1m 33.617s
7. Eugene Laverty
IRE Milwaukee Aprilia RSV4 1m 33.621s
8. Xavi Fores
ESP Barni Ducati 1199R 1m 34.188s
9. Lorenzo Savadori
ITA Milwaukee Aprilia RSV4 1m 34.207s
10. Jordi Torres
ESP Althea BMW S1000RR 1m 34.252s
11. Leon Camier
GBR MV Agusta RC F4 RR 1m 34.525s
12. Markus Reiterberger
GER Althea BMW S1000RR 1m 34.807s
Grid positions determined by Superpole 1
13. Randy Krummenacher
SWI Puccetti Kawasaki ZX-10R 1m 34.647s
14. Nicky Hayden
USA Red Bull Honda CBR1000RR SP2 1m 34.698s
15. Alex de Angelis
SMR Pedercini Kawasaki ZX-10R 1m 34.816s
16. Stefan Bradl
GER Red Bull Honda CBR1000RR SP2 1m 35.155s
17. Riccardo Russo
ITA Guandalini Yamaha YZF-R1 1m 35.206s
18. Ondrej Jezek
CZE Grillini Kawasaki ZX-10R 1m 35.226s
19. Roman Ramos
ESP Team Go Eleven Kawasaki ZX-10R 1m 35.587s
20. Ayrton Badovini
ITA Grillini Kawasaki ZX-10R 1m 35.993s
Ruled out by injury
Leandro Mercado
ITA IodaRacing Aprilia RSV4