WSBK USA: Laguna Seca - Superpole one results

8 July 2017
Full Superpole one results from the eighth round of the 2017 World Superbike Championship at Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca, United States
Progress into Superpole 2:

1. Lorenzo Savadori ITA Milwaukee Aprilia RSV4 1m 23.737s
2. Leandro Mercado ARG IodaRacing Aprilia RSV4 1m 24.050s

Grid positions set by Superpole 1 results:

13. Michael van der Mark NED PATA Yamaha YZF-R1 1m 24.250s
14. Raffaele De Rosa ITA Althea BMW S1000RR 1m 24.311s
15. Roman Ramos ESP Team Go Eleven Kawasaki ZX-10R 1m 24.413s
16. Randy Krummenacher SWI Puccetti Kawasaki ZX-10RR 1m 24.445s
17. Stefan Bradl GER Red Bull Honda CBR1000RR SP2 1m 24.593s
18. Jake Gagne USA Red Bull Honda CBR1000RR SP2 1m 24.658s
19. Jakub Smrz CZE Guandalini Yamaha YZF-R1 1m 25.125s
20. Ayrton Badovini ITA Grillini Kawasaki ZX-10RR 1m 25.303s
221. Ondrej Jezek CZE Grillini Kawasaki ZX-10RR 1m 25.669s




