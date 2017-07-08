Laguna Seca - Superpole one results

Full Superpole one results from the eighth round of the 2017 World Superbike Championship at Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca, United States
Progress into Superpole 2:
1. Lorenzo Savadori
ITA Milwaukee Aprilia RSV4 1m 23.737s
2. Leandro Mercado
ARG IodaRacing Aprilia RSV4 1m 24.050s
Grid positions set by Superpole 1 results:
13. Michael van der Mark
NED PATA Yamaha YZF-R1 1m 24.250s
14. Raffaele De Rosa
ITA Althea BMW S1000RR 1m 24.311s
15. Roman Ramos
ESP Team Go Eleven Kawasaki ZX-10R 1m 24.413s
16. Randy Krummenacher
SWI Puccetti Kawasaki ZX-10RR 1m 24.445s
17. Stefan Bradl
GER Red Bull Honda CBR1000RR SP2 1m 24.593s
18. Jake Gagne
USA Red Bull Honda CBR1000RR SP2 1m 24.658s
19. Jakub Smrz
CZE Guandalini Yamaha YZF-R1 1m 25.125s
20. Ayrton Badovini
ITA Grillini Kawasaki ZX-10RR 1m 25.303s
221. Ondrej Jezek
CZE Grillini Kawasaki ZX-10RR 1m 25.669s