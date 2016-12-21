Ryde joins Sofuoglu at Puccetti Kawasaki

Kyle Ryde has landed a 2017 World Supersport ride alongside defending champion Kenan Sofuoglu at Kawasaki Puccetti Racing.The 19-year-old endured a tricky rookie campaign in World Supersport this year when his Ranieri Med – SC Racing Yamaha squad withdrew from the season after just five rounds.Having been forced to skip the Malaysian round at such short notice, the British rider returned to action for the rest of the season with Schmidt Racing, initially on MV Agusta machinery before the team opted to switch to Kawasaki for the final four races.Ryde's initial plans had appeared to have fallen through for 2017 but the young Brit has been picked up by Kawasaki Puccetti Racing – taking up Randy Krummenacher's place as he switches to World Superbikes with the Italian team.The British rider has paid thanks to new team-mate Sofuoglu as well as fellow Kawasaki rider Jonathan Rea for supporting him during a tricky few weeks and is relishing the challenge at his new team.“I am delighted to have this ride in 2017 and grateful to the many people who have bent over backwards to help me to have this opportunity,” Ryde said. “To see where I was a week ago - not riding in World Supersport and looking for rides again in the UK - it was hard for me. When I got told about this chance it was an awesome feeling.“It was all sorted a couple of days after I spoke to my team manager, Manuel. My new team-mate Kenan likes me and messages me all the time to see how I am doing. He had helped me enough already, even when he wasn't even my team-mate. He will be happy for me to be where I am now. Jonathan Rea has also been a big part of it and it is good to have a racer like him helping me.”Puccetti's World Supersport efforts will expand to a three rider team with Michael Canducci riding for the Puccetti Racing Junior Team FMI. The team will also be represented by Krummenacher in World Superbikes and Toprak Razgatlioglu in the European Superstock 1000 Cup.Manuel Puccetti is accordingly satisfied with his squad's 2017 set-up and is confident of a successful campaign in multiple championships.“I am very happy to be racing with a team like this. We have one really experienced World Supersport rider like Kenan and our two young kids close to him,” Puccetti said. “It will be very good to help grow their careers. Kyle and Michael each have a big talent and are only 19-years-old. To have a young team and young riders in the same garage as Kenan is very good for me.“I am also happy put one foot in WorldSBK with Randy Krummenacher this coming year. It will take time to make sure of a good results because we know we will be fighting with truly official factory teams. This will not be easy."It will take time to improve our project and after some months we will see where we are. And with Toprak we will be aiming to win the STK1000 title in 2017 before pushing on to WorldSBK with him the year after.”