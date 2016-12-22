35 entries confirmed for World Supersport 300 championship

Dorna has confirmed the provisional entry lists for the 2017 World Superbike championship, alongside the World Supersport 600 and all-new World Supersport 300 entry lists.
With both the World Superbike and World Supersport 600 grid largely reflecting the minor changes during the off-season, the all-new Supersport 300 championship sees 35 riders confirmed for the 2017 campaign.
Last September the FIM and Dorna announced the new feeder series of lightweight 300 sport bikes with an emphasis on attracting a talent pool of young riders as a first step of the international racing ladder, while four manufacturers (Honda, Kawasaki, Yamaha and KTM) have all had machines homologated for the inaugural season.
The provisional entry list sees a wide spread of the Japanese manufacture models but currently no KTM RC390 bikes planned for the 2017 grid. Headlining the World Supersport 300 entry list is former Red Bull rookies cup rider and British Moto3 champion Scott Deroue.
A host of established World Superbike and World Supersport teams have entered teams into the new 300 series including GRT Racing Team, IodaRacing, Kallio Racing, Kawasaki Puccetti Racing, Team Toth and WILSport Racedays.
The full list of the 2017 World Superbike, World Supersport 600 and World Supersport 300 provisional entry lists is available at www.worldsbk.com.