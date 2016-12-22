WSS »

35 entries confirmed for World Supersport 300 championship

22 December 2016
Dorna has confirmed the provisional entry lists for the 2017 World Superbike championship, alongside the all-new World Supersport 300 entry lists.
Dorna has confirmed the provisional entry lists for the 2017 World Superbike championship, alongside the World Supersport 600 and all-new World Supersport 300 entry lists.

With both the World Superbike and World Supersport 600 grid largely reflecting the minor changes during the off-season, the all-new Supersport 300 championship sees 35 riders confirmed for the 2017 campaign.

Last September the FIM and Dorna announced the new feeder series of lightweight 300 sport bikes with an emphasis on attracting a talent pool of young riders as a first step of the international racing ladder, while four manufacturers (Honda, Kawasaki, Yamaha and KTM) have all had machines homologated for the inaugural season.

The provisional entry list sees a wide spread of the Japanese manufacture models but currently no KTM RC390 bikes planned for the 2017 grid. Headlining the World Supersport 300 entry list is former Red Bull rookies cup rider and British Moto3 champion Scott Deroue.

A host of established World Superbike and World Supersport teams have entered teams into the new 300 series including GRT Racing Team, IodaRacing, Kallio Racing, Kawasaki Puccetti Racing, Team Toth and WILSport Racedays.

The full list of the 2017 World Superbike, World Supersport 600 and World Supersport 300 provisional entry lists is available at www.worldsbk.com.
by Haydn Cobb

Tagged as: Honda , Yamaha , Kawasaki , World Superbikes , KTM , Toth , Iodaracing , world supersport 300
Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Race start, WSS Race, German WSBK 2016
Kazuki Watanabe, Team Go Eleven Kawasaki, [Credit: WorldSBK.com]
Yamaha YZF-R6, EICMA show, Milan [Credit: Yamaha Motor Europe]
Yamaha YZF-R6, EICMA show, Milan [Credit: Yamaha Motor Europe]
World Supersport 300 championship
Federico Caricasulo, Bardahl Evans Bros [Credit: worldsbk.com]
Javier Orellana, World Supersport [Credit: worldsbk.com]
Lukas Trautmann, Superstock 1000, Yamaha [Credit: WSBK - Toni Borner]
Kyle Smith on the Pata Honda at Phillip Island
Kyle Smith on the Pata Honda at Phillip Island
Kieran Clarke will return to the World Supersport Championship in 2015 with PTR in the CIA Insurance Honda team
Kyle Smith - PATA Honda
Pata Honda`s Michael van der Mark celebrates podium finish at Phillip Island
Pata Honda`s Michael van der Mark during testing at Phillip Island
New PTR Honda signing Matt Davies
Austria`s David Linortner has joined PTR Honda for 2013 World Supersport Championship
Robbin Harms to ride Bimota in Italian Moto2
Robbin Harms to ride Bimota in Italian Moto2

