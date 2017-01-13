WSS »

Ex-MotoGP racer West to wild-card in Phillip Island opener

13 January 2017
Anthony West will look to secure the win he came remarkably close to in 2016 as he enters the 2017 World Supersport opener again at Phillip Island.
Anthony West will compete in the opening round of the 2017 World Supersport Championship at Phillip Island with his own team, it has been revealed.

West came close to a shock win on a wild-card appearance at Phillip Island last season, the former MotoGP rider ending up third following a dash to the line riding a privateer Yamaha YZF-R6.

It is a bike he will ride again for this year's opener under his own West Racing banner as he bids to fly the flag for Australia on home soil.

West is yet to define his full 2017 plans despite an impressive part-season turn in the World Superbike Championship class with Pedercini Kawasaki. The Australian started 12 races for the privateer Italian team, scoring in all but one race and claiming a surprise top five finish in Sepang.

Tagged as: World Supersport , Anthony West , World SSP
