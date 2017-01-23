WSS »

Sofuoglu suffers broken wrist in training off

23 January 2017
Kenan Sofuoglu's preparations for his World Supersport title defence have taken a hit after sustaining a broken right wrist in training.
Kenan Sofuoglu's preparations for his World Supersport title defence have taken a hit after sustaining a broken right wrist in training with one month until the 2017 season opener in Australia.

The Turkish rider is being assessed by doctors in Italy to understand whether he will require surgery on his broken wrist which means his current recovery timeframe is unknown.

It would be expected that if the five-time World Supersport champion does need an operation he will miss the first round at Phillip Island on the 24-26th February.

The injury has also suspended the Turkish rider's pre-season testing and he will sit out the first test at Jerez which starts tomorrow (24th January).

Sofuoglu sustained the injury during Supermotard training at a private track in Italy on Sunday 22nd January and the Turkish rider is waiting for the inflammation to go down before doctors can assess whether he needs surgery.

As a result, the Kawasaki Puccetti Racing team will be represented solely by new signing Kyle Ryde at the Jerez track alongside a number of fellow World Superbike and World Supersport squads.

by Haydn Cobb

