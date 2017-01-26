Sofuoglu avoids surgery to target Phillip Island return

Defending World Supersport champion Kenan Sofuoglu has received a recovery boost after not requiring surgery on a broken right wrist suffered days before the opening pre-season test of 2017 and is targeting a return to action at the World Supersport season opener in Australia.Sofuoglu sustained a broken right wrist last Sunday in a crash while Supermoto training in Italy which instantly ruled him out of the two European-based pre-season tests in Jerez and Portimao.After being assessed by doctors and Clinica Mobile, the Kawasaki Puccetti rider will not require surgery on his injury and has been given a 20-25 recovery period – although he has been warned he will not be 100% fit.The recovery timetable means he will potentially be able to ride at the final pre-season test at Phillip Island which takes place two days before the 2017 curtain raiser.“Kenan and I have spoken a lot with the Clinica Mobile recently and they confirm that he has a broken wrist - close to the scaphoid but it is not the scaphoid - and a dislocation,” Kawasaki Puccetti Racing team boss Manuel Puccetti said. “They said that after 20-25 days should be enough for him to come back to the official tests at Phillip Island.“He will not be 100% but enough to be able to ride the bike. We will know soon if he will be ready but they say he has enough time to come back. But, the bone is broken so we will know when he jumps on the bike, honestly.”Sofuoglu's new team-mate Kyle Ryde has been handed the sole responsibility of pre-season testing in Jerez and Portimao while the five-time World Supersport champion recovers.