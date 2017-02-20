Cluzel leads Phillip Island test in mixed conditions

Click here for the combined times from day one of the Phillip Island test
Jules Cluzel has laid down the early marker at the Phillip Island World Supersport test on the opening day that was truncated by heavy rain showers.
All riders attempted to make the most of the best conditions in the opening two-hour session as heavy rain soaked the Australian circuit throughout the afternoon.
As a result, all top times came from the opening session with Cluzel setting the pace with a 1m 35.365s for his new squad CIA Landlords Insurance Honda.
Roberto Rolfo acted as the only close contender to the French rider, two-tenths back on the Team Factory Vamag MV Agusta, with Kyle Smith in third 0.666s off Cluzel.
The main talking point of the day was defending World Supersport champion Kenan Sofuoglu's comeback from a broken wrist, with the Turkish star easing back into action given the conditions by recording just five timed laps.
Despite his limited track time Sofuoglu ended the day sixth fastest overall behind Hikari Okubo and wet weather specialist Zulfahmi Khairuddin. Factory Yamaha's Lucas Mahias claimed seventh on the combined timesheet in front of Gino Rea and PJ Jacobsen as Nacho Calero completed the top ten contenders on the opening day.