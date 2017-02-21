Jacobsen lays down marker at Phillip Island test

PJ Jacobsen has become the World Supersport pacesetter on the second day of the Phillip Island test by stretching clear of his nearest rival Roberto Rolfo by half a second, just days ahead of the 2017 season opener.The American rider, who has switched from Ten Kate Honda to MV Agusta for the new season, jumped up the timesheet in the favourable and sunny conditions to set a best lap time of 1m 33.688s. None of his World Supersport rivals could touch that time as he remained half a second in front of Vamag MV Agusta's Rolfo.Day one's fastest rider Jules Cluzel kept his spot at the sharp end with third overall for CIA Landlords Insurance Honda as factory GRT Yamaha duo Lucas Mahias and Federico Caricasulo found some strong pace to complete the top five on the combined timesheet on day two.2015 British Supersport champion Luke Stapleford placed his Profile Racing Triumph sixth overall and narrowly ahead of defending World Supersport champion Kenan Sofuoglu who is still easing back after breaking his wrist last month.Alex Baldolini, Niki Tuuli and Hikari Okubo rounded out the top ten contenders on the concluding day of pre-season testing for World Supersport.The riders will now take a brief break from action before the start of the 2017 season at the Australian track on the 24-26 February.