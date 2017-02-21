Defending champion Sofuoglu out for opening two rounds

WSS »

21 February 2017
World Supersport defending champion Kenan Sofuoglu will miss the opening two rounds of the new season due to his previously injured hand
World Supersport defending champion Kenan Sofuoglu will miss the opening two rounds of the new season in Australia and Thailand due to his previously injured hand.

The Turkish star sustained a broken right hand in late January in a crash while Supermoto training in Italy which instantly ruled him out of the two European-based pre-season tests in Jerez and Portimao.

After being initially assessed by doctors and Clinica Mobile, it was thought the defending World Supersport champion would not require surgery on his injury and had been given a 20-25 day recovery period.

However, the Turkish rider did undergo two surgeries in a bid to be fit for the 2017 season opener but after taking a limited role in the two-day Phillip Island test he has conceded he is not fit enough to race and will miss both the Australian and Thailand rounds.

“The thumb was already dislocated before I came here because there was some metal to take out, and as the metal was taken out again it dislocated,” Sofuoglu said. “We just made a decision because I can't ride the bike. I made some laps but after the pain I was getting on the bike, and this is dangerous for me and also for the other riders because I can't brake properly and then we decide to go back and get an operation.

“I hope I can be back on the bike in Aragon; this is our goal now and of course we are very disappointed. It is the opening of the season and I can't be in first two races, but it is just motivation to come back stronger.”

Sofuoglu is now expected to return to action at the opening European round of the 2017 season at Aragon on the 30th March-2nd April.
by Haydn Cobb

