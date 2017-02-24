Jacobsen dominates practice on MV Agusta

PJ Jacobsen set an impressive benchmark for rivals to match as he dominated Friday practice for the opening round of the 2017 World Supersport Championship at Phillip Island.Topping FP1 by a more than half a second with 1min 33.087secs effort, the American didn't improve his time in the afternoon session but was still comfortably quickest of all again as he found impressive pace on the MV Agusta F3.Jules Cluzel – switching from MV Agusta to CIA Landlords Insurance PTR Honda for 2017 – ascended to second in the afternoon, albeit still four tenths adrift of his successor – with Federico Caricasulo and Lucas Mahias confirming the immediate pace of the new Yamaha R6 in third and fourth.Roberto Rolfo rounded out the top five on the Vamag MV Agusta, with Hikari Okubo a strong sixth on the second of the PTR Hondas following a strong FP2, ahead of Alex Baldolini and British trip Gino Rea, Luke Stapleford and Kyle Smith, each securing their place in Superpole 2.An eventful session punctuated by four crashes, Mahias was one to come down – bringing out the red flags -, as was Stapleford, as did wild-card Mike Edwards and Davide Pizzoli.Defending champion Kenan Sofuoglu will not participate in the opening round after injuring his hand ahead of the season.