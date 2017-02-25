Jacobsen stays clear of WSS chasers

Click here for full WSS Phillip Island FP3 results
PJ Jacobsen has held on to the top spot in the final free practice session at Phillip Island but only by a slender margin over Federico Caricasulo.
The American rider has continued to adapt to the MV Agusta remarkably well with timesheet-topping pace in Australia and repeated the feat in the short FP3 session with a best time of 1m 33.364s to gain a two-tenths advantage over Caricasulo on the GRT Yamaha.
Niki Tuuli made an impressive late surge to end the session third for Kallio Racing Yamaha ahead of Roberto Rolfo, Alex Baldolini and Gina Rea.
Hikari Okubo continued to demonstrate his top ten pace in FP3 with seventh place narrowly ahead of CIA Landlords Insurance Honda team-mate Jules Cluzel as Lucas Mahias and Michael Canducci completed the ten fastest contenders ahead of qualifying.