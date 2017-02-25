Jacobsen beats Cluzel to World Supersport pole

PJ Jacobsen has fended off Jules Cluzel to grab pole position for the opening round of the 2017 World Supersport season and on his debut for the MV Agusta squad.The American rider held the momentum going into Superpole having topped the free practice sessions and duly converted it after trumping Cluzel's provisional pole time with a 1m 33.128s.With a one-tenth advantage over the CIA Landlords Insurance Honda rider he has a prime opportunity for victory in Australia with defending champion Kenan Sofuoglu out of the opening two rounds with injury.Federico Caricasulo also put the all-new Yamaha R6 in contention for pole but eventually had to settle for third place on the grid on his GRT Yamaha.Kyle Ryde, who progressed through Superpole 1, used that boost to put his Puccetti Kawasaki fourth on the grid ahead of Lucas Mahias and Alex Baldolini on the second row of the grid.Gino Rea enjoyed a solid start to 2017 with Team Go Eleven Kawasaki with seventh in qualifying in front of Roberto Rolfo and Kyle Smith as Hikari Okubo narrowly held on to 10th from Luke Stapleford.