Cluzel taken to hospital after Phillip Island crash

Jules Cluzel has been taken to a local hospital at Phillip Island for further injury assessments after his spectacular off in the 2017 season opener.The CIA Landlords Insurance Honda rider was taken out by GRT Yamaha's Federico Caricasulo on the final lap of the World Supersport season opener at the Australian track and was flipped into the air before sustaining a heavy landing.Despite initially walking away from the off, Cluzel was taken to the track medical centre for initial assessment before being transferred to Epworth hospital in Melbourne for a scan on his pelvis.Cluzel, who had initially led the restarted World Supersport race before battling for a podium place on the final lap, has tweeted he hopes to be fit enough to race in the second round in Thailand in two weeks time.Cluzel's team manager Simon Buckmaster, who saw all three of his riders suffer offs over the Phillip Island race weekend including Robin Maulhauser's massive high-side which caused the initial race to be red flagged, says no confirmation on the French rider will be made until the full medical examinations are carried out.“Racing can be cruel sometimes. It's a real shame as our bikes and riders have been so strong all weekend,” Buckmaster said. “Jules was looking really comfortable but unfortunately a big error by Caricasulo has cost us the win.“Jules was taken to the medical centre and will now go to the hospital in Melbourne for further examinations to determine whether or not he will be fit to race at the next round in Thailand.“Robin was going well in the top ten before his crash. Fortunately, he is unhurt but his bike is a complete write off. Hikari [Okubo] underwent successful surgery for his broken collarbone today and we are optimistic that he will be back to full fitness for Thailand.”