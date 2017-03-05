Warokorn acts as Sofuoglu stand-in in Thailand

Thitipong Warokorn will step up as Kenan Sofuoglu's temporary replacement at Kawasaki Puccetti Racing as the defending World Supersport champion continues his recovery from a broken right hand.Sofuoglu took part in the pre-event tests at Phillip Island but accepts his injury was too painful to try to race and has been forced to sit out the opening two rounds of the 2017 World Supersport championship.Due to the short notice the Puccetti squad were unable to field a replacement in time in Australia but has found cover with Warokorn who will make just his second World Supersport outing at his home track.The two-time Thailand Superbike Champion took part in the World Supersport outing at the Chang International Circuit in 2015 and is possibly most recognised on the world stage having made 42 starts in Moto2 over three seasons.Warokorn will partner Kyle Ryde in the Kawasaki Puccetti Racing line-up in Thailand before Sofuoglu hopes to return to action in Aragon next month.“This World Supersport Buriram round will be my first race under the umbrella of Kawasaki, as I will compete in the Thailand Superbike Championship with the Ninja ZX-10R in 2017,” Warokorn said. “It is so lucky for me to get this big opportunity in the official WorldSSP team on the Ninja ZX-6R at Buriram. This is my home circuit and I know it well.”